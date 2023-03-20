Contrasting Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charge Enterprises and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

Charge Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 302.54%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.02%. Given Charge Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than TechTarget.

This table compares Charge Enterprises and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $697.83 million 0.35 -$51.67 million ($0.37) -3.19 TechTarget $297.49 million 3.32 $41.61 million $1.30 26.52

TechTarget has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -4.35% -118.94% -16.19% TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96%

Volatility and Risk

Charge Enterprises has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats Charge Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure, and charging. Charge Enterprises does the unglamorous part of connecting phone calls and powering the future of movement. It operates through two distinct divisions: Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service (CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO’s), and Charge Infrastructure, which includes portable powerbanks, micro-mobility docking and charging & EV charging installation, stations & maintenance. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.