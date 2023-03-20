Copa (NYSE:CPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.13.

Copa Price Performance

CPA opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $98.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copa will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Copa by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Featured Stories

