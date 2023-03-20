Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Down 7.4%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 201,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 161,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.21. The company has a market capitalization of £31.25 million, a PE ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

