Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 200,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,153,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,172,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,459,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

