Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.04. The stock had a trading volume of 110,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

