Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.73. 9,684,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,331,600. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

