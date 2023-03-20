Corundum Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,478,157 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

