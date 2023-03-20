Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $154.87. The stock had a trading volume of 153,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,347. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

