Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,969. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

