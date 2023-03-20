Cosmos Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.02 or 0.00042870 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $220.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00061745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

