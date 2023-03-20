Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $17,300.07 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,273 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $17,300.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $17,954.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $16,921.52.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,058.00.
Couchbase Stock Down 3.0 %
BASE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 149,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 252,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,022 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
