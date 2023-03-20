Counos X (CCXX) 1-Day Volume Hits $473,986.57

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00044697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $224.42 million and approximately $473,986.57 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

