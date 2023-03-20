Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $79.74 million and $5.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

