Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 581,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

