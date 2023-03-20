Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.97. 56,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,954. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

