Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 605 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,651,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,682,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.