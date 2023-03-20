Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.05. 2,240,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,913,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

