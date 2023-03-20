Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 13,250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $147.44. 326,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.