Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 93,756 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,756 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 12.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $119,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. 1,949,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

