Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.51. 10,129,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,331,600. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.