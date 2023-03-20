Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 7,140 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. 1,380,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,046. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

