Curve DAO Token (CRV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.47 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003480 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $724.48 million and $82.47 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,919,222,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,709,181 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

