Dai Hits Market Cap of $5.58 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $234.56 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,596,317,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

