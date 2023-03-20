DAO Maker (DAO) Tops One Day Volume of $730,690.27

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $238.85 million and $730,690.27 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

