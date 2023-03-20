Dawn Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.83 million and $1.83 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

