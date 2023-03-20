Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $9.37 on Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.37 or 0.00033476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $98.71 million and approximately $267,865.81 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

