Decred (DCR) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $297.55 million and approximately $521,099.57 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $20.08 or 0.00071726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00157688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00043674 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,817,396 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.