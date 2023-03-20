DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $598,212.81

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $598,212.81 and $596.18 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00158195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043283 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,264 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.