Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 88,274 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 501,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88,274 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 9.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,334,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $58.50 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,133,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.