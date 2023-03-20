Defender Capital LLC. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

