DeFiChain (DFI) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $297.68 million and $12.84 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00352172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.27 or 0.25597099 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.