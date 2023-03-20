DEI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.49 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $1,555.23 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00283023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008693 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015562 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

