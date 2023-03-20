Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. 38,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 242,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $668.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,828,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 85,961 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

