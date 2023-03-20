DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

