Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,004,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,179,994 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $52,742,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Articles

