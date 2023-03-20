DeversiFi Market Capitalization Achieves $62.38 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.38 million and approximately $4,085.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

