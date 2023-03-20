DeXe (DEXE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.75 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $105.90 million and $1.75 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00010516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeXe has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359392 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.99 or 0.26121846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,980.52092348 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.89467448 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,884,825.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

