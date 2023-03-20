Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Investec raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.02) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.53) to GBX 3,600 ($43.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.
Diageo stock opened at $171.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
