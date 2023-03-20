Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

