Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

