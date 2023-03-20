Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
DBD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf
In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
