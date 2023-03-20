Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 270,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

