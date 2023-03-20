Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,400 ($41.44) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

DPLM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,908.57 ($35.45).

LON DPLM traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,730 ($33.27). 97,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,828. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3,697.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,804.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,682.47. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

