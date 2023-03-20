Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $36.19

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $35.19. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 3,336,803 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

