Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,188,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 687,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,162,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

SPXL opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $128.30.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.