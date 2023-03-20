Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,188,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 687,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,162,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance
SPXL opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $128.30.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL)
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.