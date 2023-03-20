Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

