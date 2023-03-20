Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
