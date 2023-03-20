Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

