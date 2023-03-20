Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Dufry Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUFRY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

