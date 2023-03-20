Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.