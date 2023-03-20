DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In related news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DXP Enterprises news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.