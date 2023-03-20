Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Dycom Industries worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 103,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,201. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

